Canadian regulators giving Australia’s St Barbara what it wants

First the province approved changes to the tailings facility at the company's Moose River gold mine. Now the federal government has given in to its request for a three-year extension on the environmental assessments for two open pit gold mines it plans for eastern Nova Scotia.

By

St Barbara Ltd, the Australian company that owns Atlantic Gold / Atlantic Mining NS, which operates the Touquoy open pit gold mine in Moose River and wants to open three more mines on the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia, seems to be having a run of extraordinarily good fortune when it comes to decisions by…

