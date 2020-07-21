Halifax Examiner

Canada asked ships to slow down in order to save endangered right whales; most didn’t, and more whales are dying

Oceana Canada is calling on the federal government to impose a mandatory speed limit for vessels in the Cabot Strait to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. The ocean conservation advocacy group’s plea comes following a new report showing very few vessel operators are complying with the request of a voluntary 10-knot speed limit….

