Oceana Canada is calling on the federal government to impose a mandatory speed limit for vessels in the Cabot Strait to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. The ocean conservation advocacy group’s plea comes following a new report showing very few vessel operators are complying with the request of a voluntary 10-knot speed limit….
