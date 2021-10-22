Halifax Examiner

Camping out in Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes to show the potential of a national park

A group of conservationists wants you to know there’s a back country canoeing and camping experience just minutes from downtown Halifax — and it could soon be a national park. The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) Nova Scotia Chapter spent the week camping in the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area, paddling canoes, sleeping…

