Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Atlantic Gold’s imaginary conservation land

Atlantic Gold’s imaginary conservation land

In 2008, Atlantic Gold was given provincial approval for the gigantic Touquoy open pit gold mine with the condition that within 4 years the company buy and give the province nearby land for conservation purposes. 13 years later, that condition is still unmet, and the province is making no real effort to enforce it.

By

Atlantic Gold has just announced that in “late spring/early summer 2021” it will be undertaking a new Class 1 Environmental Assessment for modifications to its open pit Touquoy gold mine in Moose River. Among other things, the company wants to expand its waste rock storage area that is already sky-high, prepare to store tailings in…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.