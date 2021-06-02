Halifax Examiner

Atlantic Gold is facing 32 charges for violating provincial environmental laws; yesterday, we learned the company also faces three federal charges

A lawyer for Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia was in court yesterday to enter pleas on a total of 32 charges laid under the province’s Environment Act related to the company’s open-pit gold mining operation at Moose River and gold exploration at Fifteen Mile Stream on the Eastern Shore — but those pleas weren’t entered. In…

