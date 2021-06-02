Atlantic Gold is facing 32 charges for violating provincial environmental laws; yesterday, we learned the company also faces three federal charges

Episode #30 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor is a family drama that finds a young trans woman (Maya V. Henry in her film debut) returning to her rural Nova Scotia town for the funeral of her mother. Her arrival shakes up her father John Andrew (Robb Wells) and sister Tammy (Amy Groening), already grieving one loss and now facing another, more unexpected one, and learning that it’s also a victory. Shelley Thompson drops by the show to talk about writing and directing her first feature—which also has the dubious distinction of being the first film made in Nova Scotia in pandemic times—premiering at the Inside Out festival in Toronto this week.

The Tideline has moved to a new platform, and all episodes are free from now on! You can listen to the latest one by clicking the link above, or subscribe to get them to automatically download to your device — check out the great instructional article here. For help or questions, email Suzanne.

Listen to past episodes here.