An Indonesian company is increasingly controlling Canada’s pulp industry, but regulators seem unwilling to act

Paper Excellence, already Canada’s largest pulp and paper producer, now plans to swallow Resolute Forest Products.

By

Today news broke that pulp and paper giant Paper Excellence is about to swallow up Canada’s Resolute Forest Products in a deal worth US$2.7 billion. “We are very alarmed by this development,” says Shane Moffatt, head of Greenpeace Canada’s Nature and Food Campaign. “It calls for much greater scrutiny of the ownership of Paper Excellence….

