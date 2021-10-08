In 1964, Flai Kalenga Mbwenga went looking for some good grazing land. Mbwenga was a small-scale farmer who lives in northern Namibia, close to the Kavango River that forms part of the border between his country and neighbouring Angola. Like nearly all the rural people in his country, Mbwenga’s family’s livelihood came from small-scale and mixed…
You are here: Home / Environment / A Calgary company is drilling for oil in the world’s largest protected international wildlife reserve; these Nova Scotians are trying to stop it
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]