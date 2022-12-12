Just three and a half years since St Barbara Ltd bought Atlantic Gold for $722 million, the Australian company is now preparing to hand off all those Nova Scotia operations to a new junior mining company that will be called Phoenician Metals. The new junior will also own St Barbara’s Simberi mine in Papua New […]
Shake-up at Australian mining firm St Barbara will have big reverberations in Nova Scotia
St Barbara will hand its NS operations off to a new junior miner, press pause on the Beaver Dam project, ‘advance’ its Cochrane Hill project, and place its Touquoy mine in ‘care and maintenance’ in 2024.