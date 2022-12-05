Eight environmental groups across Canada are asking the Competition Bureau of Canada to inquire into what they allege are “false and misleading” sustainability claims from the Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI) certification scheme.
Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;...