Eight environmental groups across Canada are asking the Competition Bureau of Canada to inquire into what they allege are “false and misleading” sustainability claims from the Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI) certification scheme.
Enviro groups call Sustainable Forestry Initiative ‘greenwashing’
The SFI is the certification scheme of choice for the Nova Scotia government and big forestry players in the province. But the Ecology Action Centre and Nature Nova Scotia are among the organizations that have filed a complaint with the Competition Bureau, calling the certification a “farce.”