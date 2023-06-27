It was advertised as a simple “meet and greet” on June 17 with Dominic LeBlanc at the firehall in Canning, Nova Scotia. LeBlanc is the federal minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and of infrastructure and Communities, and he was hosted by MP Kody Blois and the Kings-Hants Federal Liberal Association. Federal minister comes to town, and […]
The great divide: how a tiny dam has created an ugly rift in Hants County, with politicians fanning the flames
RCMP investigates alleged assault of Indigenous person by MP’s staffer by asking the Indigenous person if they were drunk.