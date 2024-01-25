A popular Halifax coffee shop on North Street closed its doors yesterday after laying off eight staff the previous day. The one-day closure came as some employees were trying to unionize.

The Java Blend Coffee Roasters will re-open today with a smaller crew and slightly reduced hours.

The temporary closure announcement was made through a post on Java Blend’s Instagram account and essentially blamed financial difficulties that began during the pandemic as the reason for the layoffs. From Java Blend:

Our cafés are an important part of Java Blend. In a story that is unfortunately not unique in the food and beverage industry, we have struggled since March 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to lay off a number of our staff. We have made every effort to prioritize keeping our doors open, lights turned on, and our staff working as long as possible. This decision was not made lightly, but ultimately was the only way to avoid closing our café doors permanently. We would like to thank our staff who have worked hard with us. They have been on the front line of our business, greeting, connecting with, and serving our customers day in and day out. So much of Java Blend’s successes can be credited to them. Although we have attempted to ease their transition by offering twice the amount of pay in lieu of notice required by the Nova Scotia Labour Code and have extended benefit plans until the end of February, we know this was difficult news to receive. The café will be closed tomorrow (January 24th) so we can remain available to the staff affected. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support over the years, and we hope to continue serving you in a sustainable way. Starting Thursday, January 25th, we will resume regular operations at the café with slight changes to our hours. We look forward to greeting you during our new hours. New Hours: Mon-Fri 6:30am – 4:30pm Sat-Sun 7:30am – 4:00pm [emphasis added]

The Dikaios family that founded and operated Java Blend sold the business four years ago to Adam Bose, Joseph Dunford, and Alex Lee, who also operate Cortado Tasting Room in Bedford. (Sine Coffee on Barrington Street was operated by Alex Lee but has permanently closed.)

Within hours of Java Blend’s post yesterday, a few commenters on Instagram noted the layoffs coincided with ongoing unionizing efforts by employees. Java Blend quickly turned off commenting on its post. However hfxnoise re-shared Java Blend’s post, with commenting enabled. Below are a few of the comments shared on hfxnoise:

hailiemtattrie: Hm wonder if the layoffs have anything to do with the union drive going on there jayc.bustin: JB has made terrible business decisions since the takeover, and now are blaming it on economy, while taking it out on the unionizing employees, at the same time asking for sympathy and trying to pat themselves on the back Nickypio: Stand with workers and boycott the union busters at Java Blend Nickypio: Java Blend workers had their vote to unionize last summer and currently waiting to get the results back from the labour board.. so this doesn’t look very good!

The Halifax Examiner confirmed that Java Blend employees had begun the process to unionize, but none of the workers we reached out to would agree to be interviewed.

The Examiner can confirm full-time employees had a health plan.

We spoke with one of the co-owners of Java Blend, Adam Bose, who was at the North Street shop yesterday preparing to re-open today. Bose categorically denied the layoffs had anything to do with the union certification process, noting “that’s against the law.” Bose declined to answer further questions.