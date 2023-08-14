Last week, federal cabinet ministers Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault added a new twist to the ongoing Atlantic Loop soap opera.

The ministers announced that to qualify for the proposed 15% federal Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit, electricity providers would need to show a viable plan to achieve a net-zero grid by 2035.

At present, Nova Scotia does not have a plan.

Granted, Nova Scotia Power (NSP) has produced a new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with 21 scenarios based on a variety of sensitives. Each scenario includes its annual electricity production, the energy sources used, their emissions, and required revenues 2025 to 2050.

Twelve of the scenarios use the Atlantic Loop.

The premier and his ministers no longer support the Atlantic Loop. Instead, they talk of a future with unspecified volumes of electricity from offshore wind, solar, tidal, storage, and nuclear power.

Since NSP’s IRP is the closest we have to a plan, an examination of its scenarios can give us an idea of Nova Scotia’s electrical-energy future.

The western Atlantic Loop

The Atlantic Loop consists of an eastern side connecting NSP to non-emitting sources of electricity from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. The Loop’s western side is to give NSP access to electricity from Hydro Québec.

The western route has yet to be defined.

Nova Scotia’s premier has stated the western Atlantic Loop could bankrupt Nova Scotia.

The following figure shows the required revenues (2025 to 2050) for each of the scenarios. The average revenue for the western Atlantic Loop is $26.49 billion and without the western Atlantic Loop is $26.25 billion.

Figure 1: Required revenues (2025-2050). Blue: western Atlantic Loop; Orange: without Atlantic Loop

The difference in the average revenues of the two approaches is $250 million.

However, there is a price to pay for the potential savings. Most scenarios without the western Atlantic Loop emit more greenhouse gases between 2025 and 2050 than those with the western Atlantic Loop.

The difference is significant, as this figure shows. With the western Atlantic Loop, the average cumulative emissions are 20.1 megatonnes and without, emissions are 26.1 megatonnes.

Figure 2: Cumulative emissions (2025-2050)

This is a serious issue. It is necessary to reduce the quantity of emissions released into the atmosphere if global temperature rise is to be kept below 1.5∞C, let alone 2∞C.

Net-zero electrical grid

A net-zero grid does not mean it has zero emissions. It means close-to-zero with the hope that the emissions are removed from the atmosphere through natural or anthropogenic means.

The federal government’s Clean Electricity Regulations set the net-zero grid target emissions intensity at 30 tonnes of greenhouse gases for every gigawatt-hour of electricity produced by 2035.

In 2022, NSP sold 10,456 gigawatt-hours of electricity and emitted 5.77 million tonnes of greenhouse gases. Its emissions intensity in 2022 was 552 tonnes per gigawatt-hour.

Between now and 2035, NSP’s emissions must decline by about 520 tonnes per GWh.

The next figure shows the emissions intensities for each scenario in 2035 calculated from the IRP data. Every scenario with the western Atlantic Loop is below the 30 t/GWh limit (the green line).

Figure 3: Emissions intensities in 2035

However, every scenario without the western Atlantic Loop except one exceeds the 30 t/GWh net-zero limit.

In 2035, if emissions above the 30t/GWh limit are taxed, Nova Scotians will have another added expense for their electricity.

If Nova Scotia is to have a viable, energy-secure energy future that meets the province’s 2030 emissions target and the federal 2035 net-zero grid requirements, it will need a new energy strategy.

Larry Hughes is a professor at Dalhousie University.