The Houston government has appointed two experienced leaders in the energy field to advise it on how to green the grid and transition the province away from coal. Coal still generates more than 40% of our electricity. Nova Scotia Power is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases and the legislated deadline to close four coal […]
John MacIsaac has problems holding a job. But he doesn’t have any problem getting paid.
With technical problems beleaguering Muskrat Falls, he was shuffled out the Nalcor door with a half-million dollar settlement. After he worked for the city of Halifax for just three months, he was paid a quarter of a million dollars. Now John MacIsaac is advising the province for $2,000 per day.