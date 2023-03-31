Former Premier Stephen McNeil has been named to an “advisory board” to Maritime Launch Services. Maritime Launch Services is the company that wants to launch Ukrainian rockets (that have never been built or flown) into orbit from the tiny fishing community of Canso in Nova Scotia. The company describes the construction of a dirt road […]
Stephen McNeil, rocket man
Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;... More by Joan Baxter