The Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources had invited Jackson Wijaya, said to be the “sole owner and shareholder” of Canada’s largest pulp and paper company, to appear before it. In his place, the committee got four Paper Excellence executives. If the idea was that the executives would be able to appease the committee, it failed […]
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.
Avatar photo

Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;...