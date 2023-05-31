The Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources had invited Jackson Wijaya, said to be the “sole owner and shareholder” of Canada’s largest pulp and paper company, to appear before it. In his place, the committee got four Paper Excellence executives. If the idea was that the executives would be able to appease the committee, it failed […]
Parliamentary committee may summon Paper Excellence owner Jackson Wijaya
Nova Scotians have high stakes in the findings of this committee investigation into the owners of Northern Pulp