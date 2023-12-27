The Halifax Examiner has learned that earlier announcements from the federal government and from EverWind Fuels that Export Development Canada would be loaning $125 million to EverWind were misleading at best, incorrect at worst.

The actual amount is about $166 million.

On Nov. 29, 2023, Global Affairs Canada issued a press release that stated, “On November 17, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, an agreement to support a clean energy hub that EverWind Fuels is developing in Nova Scotia.”

The press release continued:

EverWind and Export Development Canada on behalf of the Government of Canada reached an agreement in principle on terms for a $125-million debt facility to support the project, pending final due diligence.

This being a press release from Canada’s federal government about a debt facility to EverWind Fuels that has proposed a green hydrogen project in Nova Scotia, one could be excused for assuming the $125 million would be Canadian dollars.

Media headlines about the announcement — from CBC, CTV, Saltwire, Offshore Energy, The Hawk 105, and many more — all mentioned the $125 million loan, with no mention that it might be in any currency other than Canadian dollars.

Fraser, who is also the Member of Parliament for Central Nova and who made the announcement in Port Hawkesbury, also posted about the loan to EverWind on X (formerly Twitter), referring to a “$125 Million Investment.”

Again, no mention that might not be in Canadian dollars.

However, a Demand Debenture filed with Nova Scotia Property Online on Dec. 8, 2023 for the NuStar property that EverWind purchased in Point Tupper shows that the amount Export Development Canada has loaned EverWind Terminals Canada Ltd., EverWind Terminals Canada Holdings and Point Tupper Marine Services is $125 million — specifying that those are United States dollars.

The interest rate is 25% per annum.

In an email to the Halifax Examiner, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed that the $125 million debt facility for EverWind is indeed in United States dollars.

That works out to about $166 million Canadian — $41 million more public dollars than the public was led to believe back in November when the announcement was made.

The Global Affairs spokesperson offered no explanation of why this was not made clear in its Nov. 29 press release.

She confirmed that the loan “has been finalized and the credit agreement was signed on December 8, 2023.”

“As such, the due diligence was completed in connection with the debt facility and included, inter-alia, technical, environmental, and social, legal and Corporate Social Responsibility / Know Your Client (“CSR/KYC”) due diligence,” wrote the spokesperson.

Previous private loans repaid

Two previous demand debentures for loans accorded to EverWind and the NuStar Energy terminal facility it purchased in Point Tupper have now been repaid. Like the Export Development Canada debt facility, those two loans carried interest rates of 25% per annum.

One was a loan from Citibank for US$30 million, dated April 29, 2022 and signed by EverWind founder and CEO Trent Vichie in his capacity as director of NuStar Terminals, NuStar Terminals Canada Holdings Co. and Point Tupper Marine Services. It was repaid on May 9, 2023.

The second demand debenture was for a loan from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. for US$70 million to Point Tupper Marine Services Co, EverWind Terminals Canada Holdings Co., and EverWind Terminals Canada Co. — doing business as EverWind Terminals Canada Partnership.

That loan was repaid Dec. 15, 2023, a week after EverWind’s US$125 million loan from Export Development Canada was finalized.

The federal government lobby registry shows EverWind Fuels is a subsidiary of three of Trent Vichie’s companies that share a New York address — EverWind Fuels Holdings LLC, EverWind Fuels LLC, and Toronto Diamond Laredo. It also has two subsidiaries — 4398437 Nova Scotia Limited and Renewable Fuels Nova Scotia Company.

EverWind has also applied for more federal funding through the Strategic Innovation Fund from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada for renewable energy project funding.

‘Subsidy-harvesting’ projects?

EverWind is also in the running for generous federal tax breaks, as the Examiner reported on Aug. 9 this year:

In a July 27 interview on CBC Halifax Mainstreet, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, said he had been meeting with EverWind Fuels while he was in Halifax. Wilkinson told host Jeff Douglas that the 2023 federal budget was providing “very generous” investment tax credits for companies like EverWind, which will generate electricity and use the electricity to produce hydrogen. “For the scale of the project the companies like EverWind and others are developing, [the investment tax credits] would count in the many hundreds of millions of dollars for each project,” said Wilkinson.

Critics of green hydrogen projects proposed for Atlantic Canada, which involve shipping green ammonia to Europe, have told the Examiner these are “subsidy-harvesting projects” that rely on “layering subsidies.”

EverWind Fuels is a private company founded by its CEO Trent Vichie, an Australian who resides in New York, with a background in private equity. The company was registered in Nova Scotia in February 2022.

In its recent “Green Hydrogen Action Plan,” the province of Nova Scotia also detailed several new government programs to support green hydrogen development.