Oscar Urbina’s October 3 presentation to brief the Council of the Municipality of Colchester about the Kmtnuk wind project on behalf of its proponents, EverWind Fuels and Membertou’s Wind Strength, wasn’t his first appearance before the Council. Urbina has spoken to Council twice before about wind project development in the county and as with those […]
Colchester Municipal Council frustrated by Kmtnuk wind farm presentation
The large wind project is being proposed by the green hydrogen company EverWind Fuels and Membertou’s Wind Strength, but neither showed up for the presentation