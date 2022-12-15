EverWind Fuels has submitted its proposal for a “green” hydrogen and ammonia project at Port Tupper to Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change, but 951 pages and several interviews later, it still hasn’t really explained where all the “green” energy will come from to produce that hydrogen and ammonia – which is for export.
Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;...
More by Joan Baxter
Where will all the ‘green energy’ come from for EverWind Fuels’ ‘green hydrogen’ project?
