The likely — perhaps inevitable — result of the province’s legislation is that the power company will cut operating costs (and therefore service) rather than reduce profits. That way, it can keep on pleasing the only people it cares about pleasing… its shareholders.
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator.
More by Stephen Kimber
Tim Houston’s power rate law pretends to respond to our frustrations, but it will create more and worse in the future
