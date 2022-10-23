The likely — perhaps inevitable — result of the province’s legislation is that the power company will cut operating costs (and therefore service) rather than reduce profits. That way, it can keep on pleasing the only people it cares about pleasing… its shareholders.
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.

Stephen Kimber

Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of...