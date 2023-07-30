UNCOVER: DEAD WRONG

In 1995, Brenda Way was brutally murdered behind a Dartmouth apartment building. In 1999, Glen Assoun was found guilty of the murder, and served 17 years in prison while maintaining his innocence. In 2019, he was fully exonerated.

Halifax Examiner’s Tim Bousquet tells Assoun’s story on the CBC podcast series Uncover: Dead Wrong. Click here to listen to the podcast.