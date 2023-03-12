Last Monday, March 6, CBC Radio’s local morning newscast carried a report on Cuba by national reporter Evan Dyer, which also appeared on cbc.ca. “As holidaying Canadians return to Cuba,” it began, “Cubans themselves are fleeing in record numbers.” CBC’s Information Morning followed up the next morning with an interview with Yoandri Reyes Riveron, a […]
The CBC continues to push an anti-Cuban line while downplaying the U.S. embargo
Stephen Kimber
