Special rapporteur David Johnston serves up the answer Justin Trudeau wanted to hear
He did the same for Stephen Harper. For decades, in fact, David Johnston has been a ubiquitous fixer/fixture in Canadian politics, helping Canadian prime ministers of Liberal and Conservative persuasions calm various controversies. But, as the latest debate over Chinese government interference in Canadian affairs shows, the world has changed and there is now a limit to the power of his sort of noblesse oblige.
David Johnston is a larger-than-life exemplar of the tradition of noblesse oblige — the quaint notion that those to whom the privilege of nobility has been given have an obligation to give back to those less privileged. The corollary, it would seem, is that those less privileged must have an equal or greater obligation to […]
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of...
More by Stephen Kimber
Special rapporteur David Johnston serves up the answer Justin Trudeau wanted to hear
Share this:
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of... More by Stephen Kimber