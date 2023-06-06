“In order to rise from its own ashes, a phoenix must first burn.” Set against the backdrop of the Nova Scotia wildfires, I was struck anew by the line from The Parable of the Talents, an acclaimed novel by the Afrofuturist author Octavia Butler (1947-2006). Published in 1998, the narrative details a society ravaged by […]
Phoenix rising: the fires that bond
Share this:
Evelyn C. White
Evelyn C. White is a journalist and author whose books include Chain, Chain, Change: For Black Women in Abusive Relationships (Seal Press, 1985,) The Black Women’s Health Book: Speaking for Ourselves... More by Evelyn C. White