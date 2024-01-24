Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) have become so ubiquitous that, even without conclusive proof that one was signed, they sow chaos, fear, and mistrust.

The case of former premier Jamie Baillie and his alleged sexual misconduct against a young female staffer, Kait Saxton, is a perfect example.

On Friday night, former PC MLA, Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin filed a court challenge against the Progressive Conservative Party’s motion to have her expelled from the Legislature. Part of her court submission included an affidavit from former PC Party employee Kaitlyn Saxton’s parents, stating that she was forced to sign an NDA after reporting alleged sexual misconduct towards her by Baillie.

While the outcome of this case is as yet unclear, we shall know more as documents are released by the judge in the action.

Even without conclusive proof, NDAs sow a climate of fear and mistrust.

But even without that clarity, look at the chaos and frenzy of accusations that have erupted — and from our experience running a global campaign to ban the misuse of NDAs (Can’t Buy My Silence, co-founded by one of us, Julie Macfarlane, with Zelda Perkins), this is increasingly typical because NDAs are ubiquitous. And for good reasons.

We know both from first-hand experience, from talking with hundreds of people who were coerced into signing NDAs, a survey of almost 1,300 people administered by our data Partner Speak Out Revolution, and more than 100 carefully anonymized personal testimonies, that the vast majority of those who sign regret it, having barely understood the full implications of what they were agreeing to.

Some people who sign NDAs have no legal advice at all. Others are told by lawyers, “Just sign it, this is standard.” Well, only since the 2010s has signing NDAs been standard; now there are NDAs in 95% of settlement agreements.

NDAs’ original purpose — to protect commercial information and intellectual property — has been long forgotten. Instead, NDAs now cover up sexual misconduct, discriminatory behaviour, defective consumer goods and services. Even the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission settlement agreement template includes an NDA. Most of the people reading this column will have signed one.

Many NDAs are barely enforceable, and these days the bad press associated with NDAs is worse than the original misconduct — just look at Hockey Canada — and yet survivors who sign remain fearful of repercussions.

NDAs are nothing more than a paper threat, forcing vulnerable people into a lifetime of silence. But they are highly effective in ensuring fearful silence. This is understandable, given that most NDAs are written in threatening language designed to scare people into silence: the court in the Kait Saxton case has seen an unsigned NDA that includes threatening language about “very serious adverse consequences to Kaitlin Saxton if these events are disclosed or discussed in any way, directly or indirectly, whether verbally or in writing.”

It is hardly surprising then that more than 95% of respondents in our survey report mental health issues as a result of the NDA. Unable to speak to family or friends or even a therapist, or being able to warn others, victims continue to suffer: as one poignantly put it after experiencing workplace racism, “I agreed to hide a part of me that needs to be healed.”

Almost one-third of respondents also say that they have not made a formal complaint about misconduct because they anticipate being required to sign an NDA, and do not want to do so.

Increasingly the public are becoming aware that NDAs make nothing better and many things worse. NDAs are a bluff on the public. They are a way to keep people trapped in a lifetime of silence. They are a tool used to protect those with privilege and power, a way for organizations to mitigate reputational damage. They are not about protecting a victim’s privacy, but protecting the bad actors and enabling them to continue their behaviour.

We have noticed from the many people who contact the campaign asking what they should do when asked to sign an NDA, and that those who stand firm and refuse to sign invariably get a settlement in any case. This is because the other side fear above all going to court where the matter will be in the public domain anyway.

And if you’ve heard that signing an NDA gets you more money, there is no evidence to support this. The average sexual harassment settlement is less than $25,000.

In fact, signing an NDA means that the amount of your severance if you are resigning or being terminated (as in Kait Saxton’s case) also becomes secret, and we know it is frequently less than legal entitlements.

Nova Scotia has Bill 144 on the order paper. It would stop the use of NDAs for misconduct, harassment, and discrimination and would ensure that a victim (who could still request an NDA) that they could still speak with family, therapists, spiritual advisors, and the like,.

If you don’t like the messy fall out we are seeing from the allegations against Jamie Baillie, or worry about public money being used in this way, ask your MLA to vote to make sure it never happens again.

Julie Macfarlane is Emerita Distinguished Professor of Law and Co-Founder, Can’t Buy My Silence.

Liz LeClair is an advocate, activist and volunteer with Can’t Buy My Silence.