Stephen Douglas died “reportedly from a heart condition.” He had been active earlier in the morning on the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) WhatsApp group page. The journalists had been discussing a shooting that was occurring in Freetown.
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter @joan_baxter