Perkins needs to provide convincing evidence for his allegations — and now — or else he needs to apologize to First Catch and the Chinese community for his smear job.
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.

Stephen Kimber

Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of...