Does the Houston government have it in for the province’s judicial system? And, if so, what impact is that having on the timely but carefully considered delivery of justice in Nova Scotia? There is much to discuss here. But let’s start with Chief Provincial Court Judge Pamela Williams. In late May in an inaugural State […]
Justice delayed, justice dismissed, justice denied… justice ignored
Share this:
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of... More by Stephen Kimber