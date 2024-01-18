For anyone curious about the origins of all the hydrogen hype that has recently made its way to Canada — including Nova Scotia as the Halifax Examiner has reported extensively — the European investigative publication, “Follow The Money” has a fascinating article called “How one professor made the EU fall in love with hydrogen.”

The article traces much of the hydrogen hype in the European Union back to “Dutch hydrogen professor” Ad van Wijk, a “failed businessman and part-time professor who made it his mission to promote the use of hydrogen.”

The author of the article is Jesse Pinster, who “investigates climate and energy policy, anti-democratic forces within the EU and wishful thinking by European institutes,” and who has done some landmark reporting on hydrogen hyperbole and hype for Follow The Money.

This is how Pinster’s latest article begins:

Hydrogen has had a remarkable career in Europe: Until recently EU officials had never heard of hydrogen, but in just a few years the energy carrier has risen to the top of the European climate agenda. And one man in particular has been at the heart of this: the Dutch professor emeritus Ad van Wijk. His influence surged thanks to his long-standing relationship with one of the EU’s most powerful climate officials: fellow Dutchman Diederik Samsom. “Once in a while, I need that phone call from Ad van Wijk to put me over the edge and strengthen my faith,” the official said. “He was the inspiration for the Green Deal.” “The stars are made from hydrogen, so let’s reach for the stars!” What might seem like a cringe-worthy attempt at being cool is actually a core (and serious) message that EU’s former climate commissioner Frans Timmermans likes to hammer down. He’s been singing the song of praise ever since he was appointed to be Brussels climate chief back in 2019. Turning renewable energy into hydrogen and using it for energy-intensive industries, fuelling cars, trucks, ships, energy storage and potentially even home heating and aviation will be, according to Timmermans, indispensable for reaching the ultimate goal: a climate-neutral European Union in 2050. “Hydrogen rocks!” he likes to say. Although the outspoken Dutchman left Brussels last summer — he returned to his homeland in a failed attempt to become prime minister — his hydrogen mantra is by now firmly rooted within the EU institutions. Nobody in the EU did more to put the energy carrier on the political agenda and direct billions of euros of public support to the development of a non-existing hydrogen-market. “Frans Timmermans is the number one hydrogen hyper,” Jonas Helseth, the director of an environmental NGO critical of the potential of hydrogen, sighed.

The rest of Pinster’s article digs into van Wijk’s outsized role in creating and promoting outlandish claims about the production of hydrogen and its importance in the transition to clean energy, and securing massive amounts of “public funding for hydrogen projects.”

Pinster also details Wijk’s links to the European Commission’s most powerful climate official, and his work as a “special advisor” to the hydrogen lobby, Hydrogen Europe.

The watchdog group, Corporate Europe Observatory, has noted that the main players in the hydrogen lobby are fossil gas companies, and that intensive lobbying has caused the EU to “jump aboard the hydrogen hype train.”

Pinster’s article, produced in collaboration with Charlotte Wirth from the German news outlet “Stern,” on the sudden EU love affair with hydrogen is a fascinating and illuminating read, with lots of intriguing twists and turns.

It also helps explain how hydrogen hype and “hopium” — as it is called by hydrogen analyst Paul Martin of the Hydrogen Science Coalition — may have spread across the Atlantic Ocean to contaminate provincial and federal politics in Canada.

All of this, despite the fact, as Pinster reported:

Critics, including engineers and other scientists, warn that the production of hydrogen is not very energy efficient and thus very costly. It is better to drive an electric car than one powered by hydrogen, they argue, and better to heat homes with heat pumps and only use hydrogen when no clean alternative is available, in cases like steel production or manufacturing fertiliser.

To read the whole article, which I highly recommend, you need to register with Follow The Money, which describes itself as a “platform for radically independent investigative journalism” that follows money trails because “money trails don’t lie.”

Like the Halifax Examiner, Follow The Money doesn’t accept advertisement or sponsored content to maintain its independence. It’s worth a follow.