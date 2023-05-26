“I am feeling a bit anxious today. Will she be able to tell?” I asked. “Some of the horses would notice, but Tru won’t take it personally,” Anna replied. Anna is my horseback riding trainer and Tru is one of the lesson horses I have been working with for the past year. I first started […]
Suzanne Rent
Suzanne Rent is a writer, editor, and researcher. You can follow her on Twitter @Suzanne_Rent and on Mastodon
More by Suzanne Rent
Horsewoman in training: Learning to ride a horse is all about training the human
