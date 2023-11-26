Even as Hannah MacLean's family prepared for a funeral no one had expected, conversations began about how best to allow Hannah's legacy to live on. It didn't take long to zero in on the Elizabeth Fry Society's newly acquired Halifax property. It would be known as Hannah's House.
Hannah MacLean: Finding light in the ‘worst darkness’
