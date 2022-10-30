You certainly wouldn’t mistake Wade Dawe for a wild-eyed radical seeking the overthrow of the capitalist system as we know it. And yet, here we are.
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of...
More by Stephen Kimber
Emera: the view from the expensive seats
Share this:
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of... More by Stephen Kimber