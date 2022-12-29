By approving Paper Excellence’s takeover of Resolute Forest Products, the Competition Bureau is granting a privately-owned and very opaque Indonesian corporation immense control over Canada’s pulp and paper industry, and the forest resources that feed it.
Canada’s Competition Commissioner okays merger that will reduce competition in Canada’s pulp and paper sector
Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;... More by Joan Baxter