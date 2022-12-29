By approving Paper Excellence’s takeover of Resolute Forest Products, the Competition Bureau is granting a privately-owned and very opaque Indonesian corporation immense control over Canada’s pulp and paper industry, and the forest resources that feed it.
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.

Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;...