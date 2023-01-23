The hyperbole and hot air at last week’s announcement in front of the Canadarm at the Canadian Space Agency in Montreal were enough to launch more than one rocket into orbit. Present for the announcement on January 20 were Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport; Marc Garneau, Liberal MP and former astronaut; Brian Gallant, former […]
Canada doesn’t have regulations for launching rockets, but the government says it will ‘enable’ Canso spaceport anyway
Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca;... More by Joan Baxter