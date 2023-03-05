For me, the most intriguing aspect of the current federal foofaraw over allegations that the Chinese government has been attempting to meddle in… well, everything everywhere is not that they are. That’s what superpowers do with their super powers. Evidence? How about the last 150 years of US mucking about in the internal affairs of […]
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of...
More by Stephen Kimber
Beware CSIS ‘whistleblowers’ bearing scoops
