Education minister Becky Druhan had an opportunity to address larger issues of violence in our schools and lack of mental health supports. Instead, she retreated into bland obfuscation and deflection I have no doubt Becky Druhan is a smart person, more than capable of standing her ground, holding her own in the cut and thrust […]
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of...
Bedford school stabbings: the talking points memo
