Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair today released her Performance Audit of the province’s Green Fund. Problem is, she looked at the wrong thing. Adair looked at the minutiae of spending controls related to decarbonization programs (spoiler: there’s nothing much to worry about, at least not yet), but neither she nor anyone else is assessing […]
Tim Bousquet

Tim Bousquet is the editor and publisher of the Halifax Examiner. Twitter @Tim_Bousquet Mastodon