Are Nova Scotia’s de-carbonization programs working?
The Auditor General looks at the minutiae of spending controls, but no one is assessing if the programs are the best path to getting off carbon. Here’s a suggestion: spend much of that money on transit instead.
Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair today released her Performance Audit of the province’s Green Fund. Problem is, she looked at the wrong thing. Adair looked at the minutiae of spending controls related to decarbonization programs (spoiler: there’s nothing much to worry about, at least not yet), but neither she nor anyone else is assessing […]
Tim Bousquet
Tim Bousquet is the editor and publisher of the Halifax Examiner. Twitter @Tim_Bousquet Mastodon
More by Tim Bousquet
