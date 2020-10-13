Where they stand: Every Halifax council candidate survey we could find

For voters who don’t have their minds made up with Election Day fast approaching, there’s no shortage of candidate surveys to get up to speed.
Election day is Saturday, Oct. 17, but you can vote online or by telephone between Oct. 6 and 14. You can check to see if you’re on the voters’ list here. Not sure which district you’re in? Type your address into the map below to find out.
Here are all the surveys we can find (let us know if we missed one):
The Halifax Examiner questionnaire
Our questionnaire asked every candidate the same five questions:
-
What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?
-
Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?
-
Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?
-
In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?
-
How often do you use Halifax Transit?
You can find the results from every district and the mayoral race below:
Mayor
District 1 (Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley)
District 2 (Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore)
District 3 (Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage)
District 4 (Cole Harbour–Westphal)
District 5 (Dartmouth Centre)
District 6 (Harbourview–Burnside–Dartmouth East)
District 7 (Halifax South Downtown)
District 8 (Halifax Peninsula North)
District 9 (Halifax West–Armdale)
District 10 (Halifax–Bedford Basin West)
District 11 (Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road)
District 12 (Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood)
District 13 (Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets)
District 14 (Middle/Upper Sackville–Beaver Bank–Lucasville)
District 15 (Lower Sackville)
The Coast’s app and interviews
The Coast’s Caora McKenna built an app to showcase its survey, asking candidates 22 questions ranging from their background to issues including short-term rental regulation, taxes and accessibility.
The currently online-only alt-weekly also assigned a team the Herculean task of interviewing every candidate.
You can find all of the Coast’s election coverage here.
The Ecology Action Centre’s survey and toolkit
The Halifax environmental activism organization sent a survey to all candidates asking them 14 questions on the city’s climate change mitigation plan, active transportation and more.
The Ecology Action Centre also created election toolkits for voters in Halifax and the rest of the province to help citizens “to engage your candidates in Halifax’s top environmental issues.”
You can find the surveys for each district and the toolkits here.
Friends of Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes
The group working to make a municipal park at Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes a reality sent all candidates a survey asking candidates their position on the park.
The answers are posted here, along with classifications of candidates’ support for the park — supports park creation, conditional support, and does not support.
Friends of Halifax Common
The group sent six questions to every candidate to gauge their support for the Halifax Common and opposition to adjacent high-rise development.
The candidates’ responses can be found here.
Halifax Cycling Coalition
The coalition asked candidates seven questions about their support for new and improved cycling infrastructure in Halifax.
You can find the candidates’ responses, organized by district in infographics, here.
HRM 4 Kids Children and the City Questionnaire
Blogger Alex Smith sent a survey to all candidates asking four questions on children’s well-being in the municipality.
You can find the results here.
Nova Scotia Policing Policy Working Group
The Halifax Examiner covered the results of the Nova Scotia Policing Policy Working Group’s survey here. As we reported last week:
A majority of council candidates who responded to a survey from a local advocacy group are in favour of some broad reforms of policing in Halifax, and the results indicate widespread dissatisfaction with the municipality’s unique relationship with the RCMP.
Since that story was posted the working group gave Mayor Mike Savage another chance to respond, and his answers are included with the full survey results here.
Still to come: Candidates’ views on immigration
In a news release last week, the migrant justice group No one is illegal – Halifax/K’jipuktuk announced it would be released the results of a questionnaire to Halifax council candidates on Wednesday. We’ll update this post with a link.
