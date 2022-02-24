Unvaccinated Halifax staff back to work on Monday

Municipal employees who refused the COVID-19 vaccine will be back to work on Monday.

The move comes after Premier Tim Houston announced on Wednesday that all public health restrictions would be lifted on March 21, starting with the requirement to show proof of vaccine for “non-essential, discretionary events and activities” on Monday.

In a news release on Thursday, HRM said it’s following the province’s lead:

The municipality continues its practice of following the direction of Public Health regarding vaccination requirements, therefore effective Monday, February 28, the municipality’s Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, which applies to municipal employees, students, work placements and volunteers, will be rescinded. The municipality’s Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for suppliers will also be rescinded as of February 28.

The municipality announced the policy in October after originally declining to mandate its employees to get the vaccine. In mid-December, HRM said 97% of employees were fully vaccinated or on track to be fully vaccinated by January 12.

It’s unclear how many of the fewer than 145 HRM employees who were unvaccinated at the time were actually laid off or fired. The Halifax Examiner asked the municipality on Thursday how many employees were off the job. Spokesperson Brynn Budden said she’d follow up with the numbers on Friday.

The municipality also announced that as of Monday, proof of vaccination will no longer be required “to participate in recreation programming or to visit recreation and fitness centres.”

Masks will remain mandatory for now. The next in-person council meeting is scheduled for March 22.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!