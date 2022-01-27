The city’s transportation committee has signed off on a new partially protected bike lane for Almon Street. The bike lane is supposed to be part of the city’s planned all ages and abilities (AAA) bike network under its transportation plan, and would stretch from Windsor Street to Gottingen Street. At a virtual meeting on Thursday,…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Transportation committee recommends partially-protected bike lane for Almon Street
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter