Tim Outhit named next deputy mayor of Halifax

Tim Outhit is the next deputy mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality.

Outhit’s colleagues selected him for deputy mayor at the start of Tuesday’s regional council meeting. He was the only councillor nominated, and takes over from Coun. Lisa Blackburn, who held the title for one year.

“I am really excited about this new council,” Outhit said Tuesday.

“When I look around this table and talk to you I am so intrigued and so excited about this council — your enthusiasm, your energy, your background, your priorities.”

Coun. Tony Mancini nominated Outhit for the role.

“When I work with Tim, all I see is professionalism, respect and a strong work ethic,” Mancini said.

Although he was first elected back in 2008, making him the second-longest serving councillor on the new council, the District 16 — Bedford-Wentworth representative has never been deputy mayor.

It’s a mostly symbolic role, but the deputy mayor fills in for Mayor Mike Savage when he can’t make it to events or meetings, acting as chair during council meetings without the mayor present.

The job comes with a 10% pay bump, up to $101,483.89 annually.

