Tanks but no tanks: Halifax councillors vote to cancel armoured vehicle, reallocate funding

Halifax regional councillors voted on Tuesday to cancel the purchase of an armoured vehicle for the city’s police and reallocate the funding to diversity and inclusion, public safety, and fighting anti-Black racism.

Councillors voted to redirect $53,500 to city’s office of diversity and inclusion to make up for a planned cut this year; a total of $36,000 to its public safety office, separate from the police force; and the remaining $300,000 will be used to fight anti-Black racism. Adding up to $389,500, that’s more than the vehicle was expected to cost but less than originally budgeted.

The motion from Coun. Shawn Cleary, seconded by Coun. Lindell Smith, passed 16-1. Coun. Stephen Adams cast the sole ‘no’ vote.

Council first approved the purchase last April with a budget of $500,000. Police presented the idea to the board of police commissioners the day before it went to a vote at council, arguing they needed the “rescue” vehicle to respond to crises including active shooters and even natural disasters.

Citizens criticized the purchase leading up to the meeting — happening at the same meeting as a discussion around a report that showed Black people in Halifax are six times more likely to be carded than white people — but the motion ultimately passed.

Councillors said they changed their minds after receiving hundreds of emails over the past week calling on them to defund the police and cancel the armoured vehicle purchase in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and protests of police brutality across North America.

The vote to cancel the armoured vehicle still needed to be ratified by council later on Tuesday, and there was a discussion and vote planned on the rest of the budget, including the police budget.

More to come.

