Supreme Court of Canada to hear developer’s Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes expropriation case

Episode #34 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

Tara Thorne chats with Adam Warren. The former leader of Glory Glory has spent the past few years building out his name as a go-to producer in the city while also meticulously crafting his debut solo project, waants — thoughtful and reflective pop music with lots of room for dancing. With his debut album Love U Forever due out mid-July, Warren gives us a preview of its offerings, discusses the long period of questioning his life choices from which it emerged, and what his favourite Vampire Weekend record is (it’s Tara’s too). Listen to the full episode here.

The Tideline is free to listen. Check out some of the past episodes here.

The Tideline has moved to a new platform, and all episodes are free from now on! You can listen to the latest one by clicking the link above, or subscribe to get them to automatically download to your device — check out the great instructional article here. For help or questions, email Suzanne.