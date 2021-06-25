Supreme Court of Canada to hear developer’s Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes expropriation case

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a developer’s appeal of a ruling from Nova Scotia’s highest court that found no merit in its claims that Halifax was effectively expropriating its land. As the Halifax Examiner reported in January, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled in a written decision that Halifax Regional Municipality…
