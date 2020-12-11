Halifax Examiner

Supreme court affirms arbitrator’s ruling: Halifax Transit was wrong to fire driver for dispute with cyclist, eating at the wheel

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice has sided with an arbitrator, ruling in a decision released Friday that Halifax Transit was wrong to fire a bus driver who was repeatedly disciplined. Halifax Transit fired Jill Webb in September 2018. Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 508, filed a grievance on Webb’s behalf and an arbitrator, J.A. MacLellan,…

