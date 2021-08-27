Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Staff propose selling portion of Halifax Forum site to pay for redevelopment

Staff propose selling portion of Halifax Forum site to pay for redevelopment

By

Despite the CAO’s previous statement that such a move would be “unwise,” staff are recommending council sell off a portion of the Halifax Forum property to pay for an expensive redevelopment plan. Built in 1926 and registered as a heritage property in 2003, the historic Halifax Forum has fallen into disrepair in recent years, with…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.