Despite the CAO’s previous statement that such a move would be “unwise,” staff are recommending council sell off a portion of the Halifax Forum property to pay for an expensive redevelopment plan. Built in 1926 and registered as a heritage property in 2003, the historic Halifax Forum has fallen into disrepair in recent years, with…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Staff propose selling portion of Halifax Forum site to pay for redevelopment
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter