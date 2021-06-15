Halifax Examiner

School bus yard retroactively approved despite concerns from Lucasville residents

A company in Lucasville will be allowed to continue to store school buses on its property following a decision from a community council this week. Halifax’s North West Community Council, comprising councillors from the Fall River, Bedford, Sackville and Hammonds Plains areas (districts 1, 13, 14, 15 and 16), met Monday evening. ﻿﻿ On the…

