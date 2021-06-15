School bus yard retroactively approved despite concerns from Lucasville residents

Episode #32 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

The East Coast Music Awards, originally scheduled for May in Sydney, have been reimagined as a four-day online festival kicking off June 10.

Multiple nominees Rich Aucoin and Like A Motorcycle drop by the show to talk about putting out long-gestating projects into the covid abyss, their hopes and dreams for fall shows (and Halifax release shows), and exactly how they’re going to appear on Thursday’s big awards gala. Hit ecma.com for the full schedule.

The Tideline has moved to a new platform, and all episodes are free from now on! You can listen to the latest one by clicking the link above, or subscribe to get them to automatically download to your device — check out the great instructional article here. For help or questions, email Suzanne.

