Residential redevelopment proposed for former Penhorn Mall lands in Dartmouth

A big developer and a real estate investment trust are shopping for a development agreement for the former Penhorn Mall lands in Dartmouth. Clayton Developments Ltd. and Crombie REIT (the real estate investment trust created by Sobeys’ parent company, Empire) have applied for a development agreement for the lands at 549 to 569 Portland St….

