Pilot program would see Halifax offer financing for ‘deep energy retrofits,’ including windows and insulation

People hoping to make their homes more energy efficient may soon have help from Halifax after council’s environment committee voted in favour of a proposed pilot program offering financing for “deep energy retrofits.” Municipal staff presented the idea to councillors on the Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee during their virtual meeting on Wednesday. It’s sort…
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter