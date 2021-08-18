Parking boots, Centre Plan, climate change and more: Halifax council round-up

After parking the topic at the last meeting, Halifax regional council agreed on new regulations for the vehicle booting industry on Tuesday. Council’s Transportation Standing Committee asked for the regulations in February 2020, and parking manager Victoria Horne brought a new bylaw to the committee in June. As the Halifax Examiner reported following that meeting:…
