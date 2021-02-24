Dismissing neighbours’ concerns about “transient” apartment dwellers “gawking off of large, oversized balconies” into their yards, Halifax councillors threw out an appeal of a development proposal for Bayers Road. Halifax’s Regional Centre Community Council — the councillors in the urban areas of HRM — met Wednesday night to consider an appeal of a development approval…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Not in their backyard: Halifax councillors throw out neighbours’ appeal of five-storey development
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter