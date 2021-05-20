Halifax Examiner

Noise bylaw amendments would mean louder downtown Halifax patios — but only until 11pm

Noise bylaw amendments would mean louder downtown Halifax patios — but only until 11pm

New bylaw amendments would allow downtown Halifax bars to be louder for longer outdoors — but only until 11pm. The proposed amendments came to a special virtual meeting of Halifax regional council’s Community Planning and Economic Development Standing Committee on Thursday. In the staff report to the committee, planner Ross Grant proposed the creation of…

